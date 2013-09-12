By Hamid Shalizi and Maria Golovnina
KABUL/ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 Once a ruthless fighter
and a friend of Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, Abdul Ghani
Baradar may now hold the key to Afghanistan's peace - or so his
minders believe.
The former Taliban second-in-command was captured in
Pakistan in 2010 and has since emerged as a figure Afghanistan
and Pakistan believe could help persuade his former comrades to
lay down their weapons and engage in peace talks.
Pakistan announced this week that it would free Baradar as
early as this month. Sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan said he
could be sent to another country, possibly Saudi Arabia or
Turkey, to prepare him for the mission.
Even before his detention, Baradar was known as a pragmatic
and level-headed operator who had once reached out to Kabul
seeking a peace settlement, according to Afghan officials.
But critics say his years in Pakistani detention may have
eroded his sway over the fast evolving insurgency, and there are
doubts over whether Mullah Omar would agree to talk to his
former protégé in the first place.
"He won't be able to mediate because he has lost his
influence during his time in prison," said Ahmad Zia Massoud, a
former vice president whose brother, guerrilla leader Ahmad Shah
Massoud, was killed by al Qaeda militants two days before the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
"Unless there is a comprehensive plan to negotiate peace
with Mullah Omar, one person won't be able to do anything."
Afghanistan sees Baradar as a sensible and down-to-earth
negotiator willing to act as a go-between for the Kabul
government and the Taliban leadership council, the Quetta Shura.
One of the founders of the Taliban movement, Baradar is
ethnic Pashtun and belongs to the same powerful Popalzai
subtribe as Karzai - a factor that could lend credibility to
Karzai's own peace efforts among Pashtuns, Afghanistan's biggest
ethnic group.
Baradar, who is in his 40s, also belongs to the older
generation of mujahedeen fighters who are less ideologically
extreme compared with a younger, more violent crop of insurgents
with closer links to al Qaeda.
Baradar's friendship with Mullah Omar goes back to the 1980s
when the two fought side by side against the Soviets - a
decade-long war during which Mullah Omar famously lost his eye.
It was Mullah Omar who gave Baradar his nom de guerre, which
means "brother". Later they married a pair of sisters, analysts
say. Some Afghan politicians said he still enjoyed much support
among his former comrades in arms.
"He is a highly influential figure among Pashtuns in the
south who is capable of helping us with the peace process," said
Shahzada Shahid, a senior member of Afghan High Peace Council.
"Many Taliban commanders fought under him," Shahid said,
adding that he should be able to encourage many fighters to stop
fighting.
FRIEND OR FOE?
After the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan by U.S.-led forces,
Baradar emerged as the main day-to-day commander responsible for
leading the campaign against them, planning offensives and bomb
attacks.
Later, he secretly tried to explore the possibility of peace
with Kabul, holding two meetings with Karzai's now late brother
in Kandahar, Afghan officials said. He was eventually captured
in a joint CIA-Pakistani intelligence operation in Karachi.
Afghan officials at the time suspected Pakistan had detained
Baradar because it thought he was trying to negotiate a peace
deal without involving Islamabad.
Pakistani minders have since shuttled Baradar from one safe
house to another - and there are concerns whether Mullah Omar
would agree to listen to him after years of absence.
"The Taliban's policy is clear: whoever is detained is
immediately expelled from the movement," said Rustam Shah
Mohmand, Pakistan's former ambassador to Afghanistan.
"By detaining him, Pakistan made him completely irrelevant."
And yet Baradar's involvement gives a glimmer of hope that
peace negotiations might restart after U.S.-backed efforts to
establish a Taliban office in Qatar collapsed in June.
"The release of Mullah Baradar would mean that serious
negotiations are going on," said one diplomat in Islamabad.
"For them to release Baradar I would expect an agreement
would have been reached about the start of the talks and the
agenda of the meetings."
Pakistan and Afghan sources say that Baradar might be sent
to Saudi Arabia or Turkey to prepare for his mission and explore
the possibility of setting up a new Taliban office there.
"We are still working out the modalities but everyone agrees
that the ideal scenario would be to move Baradar to a neutral
third country," said a Pakistani foreign ministry official.
"Turkey, Saudi or Doha, those are of course the options.
Saudi is looking more and more likely. The Taliban want to set
up their political office there now."
