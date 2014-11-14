ISLAMABAD Nov 12 New Afghan President Ashraf
Ghani made his first state visit to neighbouring Pakistan on
Friday, kicking off a two-day trip aimed at rebuilding damaged
ties and eradicating suspicions between the two countries.
Relations have been harmed by regular accusations from both
countries that the other is harbouring anti-government
insurgents who cross the porous border and mount deadly attacks.
Pakistan Foreign Office spokeswoman Tasnim Aslam said
discussions between Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif, who took power last year, would be wide-ranging.
"Peace and stability, everything to do with bilateral
cooperation, political engagement, economic cooperation, the
training programme - everything is on the table," she said.
One of Pakistan's chief concerns is the growing influence of
its arch rival India in Afghanistan as NATO troops pull out this
year. India has trained hundreds of Afghan security officers
under a bilateral agreement.
Earlier this month, the Pakistani military offered a
brigade-level training package to the Afghan military. Such
offers have been made before, but the Afghans declined amid
suspicions that Pakistan was sheltering Afghan insurgents.
Ghani, who took power in September following a protracted
dispute over the election results, has sought a larger role for
China as a mediator in peace negotiations with the Afghan
Taliban.
China enjoys good relations with both Afghanistan and
Pakistan, which also faces a Taliban insurgency, and is
concerned about growing Islamist militancy in its Xinjiang
region.
Aslam says Pakistan welcomes an expanded role for China and
is awaiting any requests from the Afghan government that might
help kick-start the moribund Afghan peace process.
Afghanistan has frequently requested custody of Mullah Abdul
Ghani Baradar, the former Afghan Taliban number two, who was
captured in Pakistan in 2010. The Afghans think he could play a
key role in any peace negotiations.
But Pakistan's prime minister will have to carefully weigh
such requests against domestic pressures at home.
Sharif has been weakened by political protests this year and
a bruising run-in with the country's powerful military, which
traditionally regards foreign and security policy as its own
domain.
