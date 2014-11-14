(Recasts)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD Nov 12 Pakistan's military told new
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the security of the two
countries was "inextricably linked" on Friday as Ghani kicked
off a two-day trip aimed at rebuilding damaged ties between the
two countries.
Relations have been harmed by regular accusations from both
countries that the other is harbouring anti-government
insurgents who cross the porous border and mount deadly attacks.
The trip is Ghani's first state visit to Pakistan.
A tweet from Pakistan's Major General Asim Bajwa, head of
the military's public relations wing, said Ghani's trip took
place amid a positive atmosphere and that border cooperation was
"in focus".
"Tribute to Pak sacrifices, Bodes well for region," he said.
"Security, stability a shared goal. Our security inextricably
linked."
Pakistan Foreign Office spokeswoman Tasnim Aslam said
discussions between Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif, who took power last year, would be wide-ranging.
"Peace and stability, everything to do with bilateral
cooperation, political engagement, economic cooperation, the
training programme - everything is on the table," she said.
One of Pakistan's chief concerns is the growing influence of
its arch rival India in Afghanistan as NATO troops pull out this
year. India has trained hundreds of Afghan security officers
under a bilateral agreement.
Earlier this month, the Pakistani military offered a
brigade-level training package to the Afghan military. Such
offers have been made before, but the Afghans declined amid
suspicions that Pakistan was sheltering Afghan insurgents.
Ghani met Friday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and the
two set a goal of doubling two-way trade to $5 billion within
two years, an Afghan statement said.
Ghani, who took power in September following a protracted
election dispute, has sought a role for China in mediating peace
negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.
China enjoys good relations with both Afghanistan and
Pakistan, which also faces a Taliban insurgency, and is
concerned about Islamist militancy in its Xinjiang region.
Aslam says Pakistan welcomes an expanded role for China and
is awaiting any requests from the Afghan government that might
help kick-start the moribund Afghan peace process.
