PESHAWAR, Pakistan, July 1 Border clashes
between Pakistani and Afghan security forces broke out on
Wednesday morning, officials said, killing at least one person
and potentially undermining efforts by both sides to improve
relations.
One Afghan border policeman was killed in the fighting near
the border town of Angoor Adda, Afghan Ministry of Interior
spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said in Kabul.
Pakistan's military said two troops were injured and none
were killed.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has tried to improve relations
with his nuclear-armed neighbour to the east, saying unless the
two sides work together, they will never end the war with
hardline Islamist Taliban insurgents who threaten both
countries.
His overtures have drawn criticism among Afghan critics, and
border clashes such as the one on Wednesday threaten to raise
tensions.
Afghan spokesman Sediqqi indicated that the fighting started
when Pakistan attempted to build an illegal structure on the
border.
"Afghan border police intervened and exchanged fire. As a
result, one Afghan border policeman was killed," he said.
The Pakistani military said in a statement that the clashes
were touched off by Afghan firing.
"An RPG-7 rocket and few rounds of small arms were fired on
Angoor Adda gate from the Afghan side, due to which two
Pakistani security personnel were injured," it said, adding that
Pakistani troops then returned fire.
Local resident Sahib Noor said by telephone from the
Pakistani side that the border was sealed on Wednesday and no
one was allowed to cross.
Another resident, Khan Wazir, said Pakistani and Afghan
forces were still facing off from positions along the border at
the end of the day.
