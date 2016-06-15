By Jibran Ahmed
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 15
fired heavy artillery at Afghan forces at their main Khyber Pass
border crossing on Wednesday, the Pakistani military said, an
escalation after days of clashes that have killed four people
and stranded thousands on both sides.
Relations between the U.S. allies have never been close but
have been strained over the past 15 years by Afghan accusations
that Pakistan supports the Taliban who are fighting to unseat
the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.
Pakistan denies that.
The countries have blamed each other for the fighting that
broke out on Sunday at the main crossing point between them over
the construction of a new border post on the Pakistani side.
"When our people began construction work on the gate on
Wednesday, Afghan forces again opened fire at our troops and
construction workers," said a Pakistani security official who
declined to be identified.
He said Pakistan had retaliated with long-range artillery
and mortars. There was no word on any casualties.
The Pakistani military spokesman's office confirmed the
Wednesday fighting.
Afghan officials, however, denied any fighting on Wednesday,
but said an Afghan border guard was killed and five were wounded
overnight on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the
officials were talking about the same incident.
Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned the Afghan ambassador to
demand that Afghanistan put an end to the "unprovoked firing"
and to protest against the death of a Pakistani army major, shot
on the border in a clash this week.
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday urged "a calm
resolution to the tension".
Pakistan says the border gate it is building is well on its
side of the border and it will help stop militants from crossing
and help fight drug trafficking.
Pakistan's foreign policy chief, Sartaj Aziz, expressed
concern over what he called the Afghan army's attempts to
"disrupt border management efforts" by Pakistan.
Afghanistan objects to all Pakistani construction on a
2,200-km (1,370-mile) border it says was unfairly imposed by
British colonialists in the 19th century and which it has never
recognised.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been
particularly strained in recent months over Afghan anger with
what it sees as insincere efforts by Pakistan to help with peace
talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Afghan officials say Pakistan backs the Taliban as a tool to
limit the influence of its old rival, India, in Afghanistan.
Pakistan says it is trying to encourage the Taliban to talk
to the Kabul government but has limited sway over the militants.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni in KABUL; Writing by
Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)