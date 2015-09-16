* Deals envisage tripling of Afghan-Pakistan trade
* Pakistan objects to Indian goods crossing its territory
* Frosty relations see row spill into the open
* Commerce is key to regional stability
* Iran a potential beneficiary of delays
By Asad Hashim
ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 Pakistan and Afghanistan have
shelved a raft of agreements that promised to more than triple
cross-border trade, officials said, as economic ties seen as key
to regional stability fall victim to rivalry and suspicion.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani struck the trade deals with
Pakistan soon after taking office last year as part of a broader
rapprochement that included plans to share intelligence on
Taliban insurgents active in both countries.
That cooperation was aimed at tackling the Islamist militant
movement, which has separate Afghan and Pakistani branches whose
violent campaigns kill thousands of people each year and hamper
much-needed development.
The trade deals were supposed to be a step towards warmer
relations and boosting Afghanistan-Pakistan trade from $1.6
billion now to $5 billion by 2017.
But officials told Reuters that the agreements, which
include reducing tariffs and granting each other preferential
trade status, have stalled.
"There has been no progress or further meetings for months
since those agreements were signed," said Musafer Qoqandi, the
Afghan Commerce Ministry's spokesman.
The key bone of contention was whether Pakistan would allow
trade from old rival India to cross its territory.
The setback first emerged in April, but neither side was
willing to discuss it amid attempts to salvage the agreements
and maintain the appearance of unity.
But political relations deteriorated after a spate of
Taliban attacks in Afghanistan last month, including several
large blasts in Kabul, and the impasse over trade spilled into
the open, further complicating efforts to save the deals.
Some Afghans blame Pakistan for supporting the Taliban,
charges that Pakistan denies.
As diplomats from the two countries swap blame, some are
wondering how they can control militancy together if they cannot
make progress on trade.
"If Pakistan and Afghanistan aren't able to agree on
relatively simple trade initiatives that benefit both countries,
how can they be expected to make progress in security
co-operation?" asked Vaqar Ahmed, deputy executive director at
Islamabad's Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
DISAGREEMENTS OVER INDIA
Muzamel Shinware, Afghanistan's deputy commerce minister,
told Reuters that it was "illogical and unfair" not to include
Indian trade crossing Pakistan into Afghanistan.
Under the terms of the agreements, Pakistan was to have been
allowed to ship its goods to markets in Central Asia and beyond
via Afghan territory.
But the row over Indian goods has jeopardised the deals,
with India and Pakistan locked in a decades-old standoff.
"If you put India on the table, then the whole thing stops,"
said a Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Pakistani Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan confirmed
that progress was stalled and blamed Afghanistan for failing to
deliver promised lower levies on Pakistani transit trade and to
begin negotiations on a preferential trade agreement.
Afghanistan, in turn, blamed Pakistan.
A senior Afghan official, who asked not to be named, said
that the progress on trade made since Ghani's visit to Pakistan
in November "could, frankly, have been made in two weeks if we
were serious".
In November, Pakistan promised faster clearance of Afghan
cargo, greater access for Afghan traders to Pakistan's railway
system and to set up 'parallel track' Afghan customs at Karachi.
Dastgir Khan says most of those steps have been implemented,
although some officials privately concede that progress in
recent months has stalled as relations chilled.
Part of the problem is that the Pakistani military retains
the final say in bilateral ties, experts say.
The powerful military has ruled Pakistan for around half its
history and heavily influences security and foreign policy.
"(The Pakistani commerce ministry's) hands are too tied,"
said an Islamabad-based consultant who has worked closely with
the ministry. "(They) need to take clearance on each and every
petty issue on Pak-Afghan trade."
One country benefitting from the chill between Pakistan and
Afghanistan is neighbouring Iran.
Afghan transit trade with Iran has increased steadily since
2007. In 2011, it supplanted Pakistan as Afghanistan's largest
transit trade partner in terms of containers shipped, according
to SDPI.
"Perhaps Pakistan thinks that it is twisting Afghanistan's
arm by stopping these trade initiatives," said Ahmed of SDPI.
"But very soon, Iran could make Pakistan irrelevant."
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi in Kabul; Editing by
Katharine Houreld and Mike Collett-White)