By Imtiaz Shah
| KARACHI, Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan Jan 9 Pakistani transporters
who carry NATO supplies to land-locked Afghanistan have gone on
strike, disrupting the flow of goods to Western forces in a
protest against a new customs regime aimed at cutting theft.
A spokesman for Afghanistan's NATO-led force declined to
comment on how the strike might affect supplies. When Pakistan
previously blocked supplies it cost $100 million extra a month
to send supplies on longer, alternate routes, U.S. officials
said at the time.
The All Pakistan Goods Transportation Association has been
unofficially blockading 4,000 vehicles carrying supplies to and
from coalition forces in Afghanistan for the past six days.
The truckers are protesting against a new government-imposed
system that will require truckers to go through authorised
companies to carry NATO supplies instead of making individual
deals. The system is designed to cut down on theft.
Transporters say that will hurt their business and they have
announced that operations would remain suspended until the
system is scrapped.
"We will continue striking as long as our demands aren't
met," transporter Abdul Ghafaaz Niazi said on Wednesday.
"Custom collectorate officials are corrupt. We won't listen
to them. If they want to lose billions of rupees every day, they
can."
Syed Shams Ahmed Burney, chairman of the All Pakistan Custom
Bonded Carriers Association, said the transporters' demands were
impractical.
"This system exists to minimise and end pilferage and theft
but the transporters want a free-for-all. That is not possible,"
he said.
Many supplies for U.S. and other forces in Afghanistan are
shipped into the Pakistani port of Karachi and trucked along two
routes into Afghanistan.
Pakistan previously banned trucks from carrying NATO-force
supplies into Afghanistan in 2011 in protest against a
cross-border NATO air strike that inadvertently killed 24
Pakistani soldiers.
The seven-month ban forced the United States to rely on
longer, more expensive northern routes through Russia and
Central Asia.
The blockade was lifted after U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton apologised for the losses suffered by the
Pakistani military in the NATO attack.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)