By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, June 12 Pakistan will tighten
oversight of aid groups and activists "working without any
rules", its interior minister said on Friday, as officials gave
Save the Children 15 days to leave the country.
Police locked the gate of Save the Children's office in
Islamabad late on Thursday and posted a notice saying the
building was sealed.
Pakistan has toughened its stance against local and
international NGOs in recent years, accusing them of using their
work as a cover for espionage.
"International NGOs were working without any rules,
regulations, agenda and law in Pakistan. For several years
intelligence reports were being received but no action was
taken," Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told
reporters.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department issued a rare
rebuke to Pakistan for its stance on humanitarian groups and
suggested it was making it harder to channel foreign aid to the
country.
"We are concerned about Pakistan's crackdown on
international charitable organizations and other NGOs," State
Department spokesman John Kirby said, adding that international
NGOs had reported "increasing difficulty doing business in
Pakistan."
"This has had a significant negative impact on international
partner efforts to support government of Pakistan priorities."
Save the Children has been in Pakistan for over 35 years. It
has had run-ins with the government since 2011, when it was
linked to a Pakistani doctor recruited by the CIA to help in the
hunt that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.
Save the Children's foreign staff were expelled from
Pakistan soon after the accusations surfaced, but more than
1,000 local staff continued to operate. The charity denies any
links with the doctor or the CIA.
"We strongly object to this action and are raising our
serious concerns at the highest levels," Save the Children said
in a statement.
Khan said Save the Children had been working in Pakistan
"year after year against their own charter and agenda".
"We will not let anyone work under the table," he said.
Police said the aid agency was involved in "anti-Pakistani
projects".
"We have been monitoring their calls and watching their
offices," a senior police official said. "Their activities are
very suspicious."
An official at the charity said several staff had been
denied visas since 2012, and Pakistani authorities had blocked
supplies, affecting millions of children and their families.
A draft bill, the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act 2015,
would make it easier for officials to prevent groups that
receive foreign funds from operating in Pakistan.
Pakistan deregistered 3,000 local aid groups in December
2014, according to CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society
organisations.
Nisar said charities doing "positive" work should not worry,
but criticised activists working for the abolition of the death
penalty and judicial reform.
"We know which local NGOs are involved in this slander
campaign," he said. "This propaganda should stop. There should
be respect for our judicial system."
