By Amjad Ali
| ISLAMABAD, June 14
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Pakistan's government has
suspended an order to shut down the offices of Save the
Children, a government letter leaked on Sunday said, after
international donors raised concerns over the interior
minister's pledge to clamp down on aid organisations.
Pakistani police padlocked the offices of international aid
group Save the Children on Thursday evening. The following day,
the interior minister accused some charities of breaking
Pakistani laws and said they would be shut down.
He did not specify which groups or laws he was referring to.
The promised crackdown led to a rare public rebuke to
Pakistan by the U.S. State Department and underlined the
difficulties many foreigners face while working in Pakistan, a
nation of 180 million people plagued by poverty and militancy.
Diplomats and foreign aid workers face severe restrictions
on movement and are sometimes accused of using their work as a
cover for espionage.
Save the Children said it had received no official
communication over the decision to shut the charity's offices or
whether the decision was subsequently reversed.
"Save the Children is not officially aware of any such
communication (regarding) re-opening of its offices in
Pakistan," a spokesman in Pakistan said in a statement Sunday.
The government letter, seen by Reuters, dated June 12 and
marked "confidential", offered scant detail.
"The action on above letter may be held in abeyance until
further orders," it read, referring to a previous letter saying
Save the Children's offices should be shut.
Save the Children has worked in Pakistan for over 35 years.
In 2011, it was linked to a Pakistani doctor recruited by the
CIA to help in the hunt that led to the killing of Osama bin
Laden in Abbottabad.
Save the Children's foreign staff were expelled from
Pakistan soon after the accusations surfaced, but more than
1,000 local staff continued to operate. The charity has always
denied any link to the doctor or the CIA.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Rosalind Russell)