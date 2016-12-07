European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
ISLAMABAD Dec 7 None of the dozens of people on board a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft that crashed into a mountain in northern Pakistan on Wednesday survived the accident, the airline's chairman said.
"There are no survivors, no one has survived," Muhammad Azam Saigol told a press conference late on Wednesday, about five hours after flight PK661 from Chitral to the capital, Islamabad, crashed near the town of Havelian, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
The airline had earlier announced 48 people were on board the aircraft.
Saigol said the ATR-42 aircraft had undergone regular maintenance and had in October passed an "A-check" certification, conducted after every 500 hours of flight operations.
"I think that there was no technical error or human error ... obviously there will be a proper investigation," he said. (Reporting by Asad Hashim, editing by Larry Kign)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it was launching an investigation into claims by Boeing Co that Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc dumped CSeries aircraft in the U.S. market and is being unfairly subsidized by the Canadian government.