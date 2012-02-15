* State airline suffering heavy losses
* PIA a microcosm of Pakistan
* Demoralised employees
(Adds toilet incident)
By Qasim Nauman
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 On a recent Pakistan
International Airlines (PIA) flight, water flowed from the
toilets through the aisles during the entire journey from London
to Islamabad.
"What if it reaches some electrical wires and puts us in
danger?" said one concerned passenger to another after flight
attendants brushed off repeated complaints.
"This could be a catastrophe."
PIA, like Pakistan, always seems to be on the
brink of disaster. But now that seems closer than ever for the
national flag carrier, once a source of pride for the country.
The airline is hemorrhaging hundreds of millions of dollars
a year while being pummeled by competition from sleek Gulf
giants like Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.
A quarter of its 40 aircraft are grounded because the
airline can't find enough money to buy spare parts. Flights are
regularly cancelled and engineers say they are having to
cannibalise some planes to keep others flying.
"The situation has worsened to the extent of rendering this
airline almost financially unviable," said the State Bank of
Pakistan in a report on the state of the economy.
In many ways the airline mirrors the way Pakistan -- a
strategic U.S. ally often described as a failing state -- is
run.
The same inefficiency, nepotism and corruption that critics
say have prevented the government from tackling a Taliban
insurgency, crippling power cuts, ethnic violence and widespread
poverty also threaten to bring down the airline.
PIA lost 19.29 billion rupees ($212.7 million) in the first
nine months of 2011, almost double the losses in the same period
in 2010.
The airline, like the Pakistani economy, has relied on
bailouts to stay in the air, and is negotiating with the state
for another rescue package.
"Just like PIA has the potential to do well, Pakistan's
economy does too. But both haven't because of mismanagement. In
the end that is the story -- mismanagement," Salman Shah, a
former Pakistani finance minister, told Reuters.
PIA officials declined to comment on the challenges facing
the airline.
HUGE WORKFORCE WEIGHS DOWN AIRLINE
Over the years, critics say, governments have manipulated
state corporations like PIA for political and financial gain,
giving jobs to so many supporters that the size of the workforce
has become unsustainable in the face of mounting losses.
"We don't have people in the right places in typical
Pakistani fashion. It's about who you know not what you can do,"
said a PIA pilot, who like other employees asked not to be
identified for fear of being fired.
Today, PIA has a staggering employee to aircraft ratio of
more than 450, more than twice as much as some competitors. In
the first nine months of 2011, employee expenses drained 16
percent of turnover.
"Politically motivated inductions have been the major cause
of the significant increase in human resource burden in this
organisation," said the central bank.
"It cannot be corrected without taking drastic steps for
rightsizing and increasing operational efficiency."
That is unlikely in a country where political expediency and
interests often undermine efforts to make everything from
governments to corporations successful.
Frustrations with those realities are palpable at PIA.
Employees accuse supervisors of looking for kickbacks
instead of trying to save the company. Some contracts are signed
with companies for equipment they don't even possess.
"Management's concern is not with what planes and parts are
good for the airline but what is good for them," said a senior
PIA engineer.
Things were not always so gloomy. PIA used to be considered
one of Asia's elite, a model for other airlines, the first on
the continent to offer a jet service.
These days, flight cancellations and technical glitches are
regularly reported on cable news channels, with irate passengers
calling with a long list of complaints.
It has become the butt of jokes on television comedy shows.
In one sketch, a young man grows old at the airport waiting for
a PIA flight to arrive with his relatives.
Pakistani television channel Geo News reported that the
captain of an overbooked domestic flight accommodated two
passengers by making them travel in his aircraft's toilets.
A PIA spokesman denied the report.
"I wouldn't fly on PIA even if they gave me free tickets,"
said businessman Younis Ibrahim, 40, who regularly flies from
Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi to Oman on Emirates.
"They are never on time."
Others have more serious concerns about the airline.
Just before takeoff, one PIA aircraft had to abort because
smoke started to rise in the cabin.
"There was a strange smell. We immediately told the crew and
they had to put us on another plane," said passenger Haroon Ali.
With little financial muscle, PIA has few chances of
improving its services and many of its best pilots and engineers
are joining competing airlines.
"People that PIA invested in decades in are leaving. This is
what happens when you don't have a culture of merit," said a PIA
engineer at Karachi airport.
Demoralised pilots and engineers say the airline desperately
needs to replace its ageing fleet.
The European Union banned PIA from flying to the bloc for
eight months in 2007 because of concern about maintenance and
the age of some aircraft. The ban was lifted after PIA addressed
the concerns.
The chances of purchasing new aircraft are slim given PIA's
financial predicament.
"You can't fly an airline like this," said a senior PIA
pilot. "You can run it into the ground, but you can't fly it."
(Additional reporting by Imtiaz Shah in KARACHI; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Robert Birsel)