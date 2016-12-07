India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
ISLAMABAD There are unlikely to be any survivors from a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a mountainous northern region with 47 people on board on Wednesday, a government official on the scene said.
"All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered," Taj Muhammad Khan, a government official based in the Havelian region, told Reuters.
Khan, who was at the site of the crash, added that witnesses told him "the aircraft has crashed in a mountainous area, and before it hit the ground it was on fire".
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.