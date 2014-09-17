ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 Fed up with constant delays
and flight cancellations, disgruntled Pakistani passengers
prevented a senior politician from boarding an airplane after he
turned up at least two hours late for the flight.
A video posted online on Tuesday shows a group of passengers
shouting "Shame on you" as they blocked Rehman Malik, an
influential former interior minister, from entering the plane
and then chasing him back to the terminal building.
The plane, operated by state-run Pakistan International
Airlines (PIA), eventually took off from the port city of
Karachi for Islamabad without Malik on board.
An airline spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Another politician, Ramesh Kumar Wakwani, was also barred
from boarding the aircraft after turning up late.
Malik defended himself, saying he was not responsible for
the delay.
"(W)ho shd be blamed for this delay? PIA or me? Obviously
PIA," he wrote on his Twitter page.
The state airline, plagued by financial losses and often
criticised for its inefficiency, is known for delaying flights
to accommodate the schedules of important politicians, sometimes
making ordinary passengers wait for hours to take off.
