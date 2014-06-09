MEDIA-New India Assurance, GIC of India hire investment banks to manage IPO process - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
ISLAMABAD, June 9 Pakistan's paramilitary force said on Monday that a group of foreign fighters including ethnic Uzbeks was involved in an attack on one of the country's biggest airports overnight.
"Three militants blew themselves up and seven were killed by security forces," Rizwan Akhtar, the regional head of the paramilitary Rangers, said in televised remarks. "The militants appear to be Uzbek." (Reporting By Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy