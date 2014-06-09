ISLAMABAD, June 9 Pakistan's paramilitary force said on Monday that a group of foreign fighters including ethnic Uzbeks was involved in an attack on one of the country's biggest airports overnight.

"Three militants blew themselves up and seven were killed by security forces," Rizwan Akhtar, the regional head of the paramilitary Rangers, said in televised remarks. "The militants appear to be Uzbek." (Reporting By Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel)