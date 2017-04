KARACHI Pakistan An academy run by the Pakistani airport security force, a unit tasked with protecting Karachi airport, came under fire on Tuesday, Pakistani news channels and a security source said.

"The ASF academy is under attack. There is gunfire. The extent of the damage is not clear," said a senior official at the Federal Investigation Agency. It was unclear who was firing at whom.

