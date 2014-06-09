By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD, June 9 Their backpacks stuffed with
food and ammunition, a squad of highly trained Taliban fighters
attacked Pakistan's biggest airport in what they clearly
expected to be a protracted siege.
Seven fighters were shot dead by Pakistani forces after five
hours of intense gunfire at Karachi's Jinnah International
Airport. Three died after detonating their suicide-bomb vests.
The Pakistani Taliban said they carried out the attack in
response to air strikes in their strongholds near the Afghan
border and suggested their mission was to hijack a passenger
plane.
"The main goal of this attack was to damage the government,
including by hijacking planes and destroying state
installations," said Shahidullah Shahid, a Taliban spokesman.
"This was just an example of what we are capable of and
there is more to come. The government should be ready for even
worse attacks."
At least 27 people including 10 militants were killed.
In a similar well-coordinated attack in 2011, militants
besieged a naval base in Karachi to avenge the killing of al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a secret U.S. special forces
operation that year.
The latest assault started just before midnight on Sunday.
Wearing Airport Security Force uniforms and armed with
automatic rifles and rocket-propelled grenades, the group shot
its way into the airport after arriving at the cargo terminal in
two mini-vans.
A senior police officer said that the militants then split
into two groups, with one attacking a gate called Fokker to
create a diversion and the other storming the cargo terminal.
DRIED FRUIT AND WATER
The plan was to make it to the nearby passenger terminal but
their advance was disrupted by the unexpectedly strong
resistance of security forces including paramilitary Rangers.
A protracted gunbattle ensued as militants took up positions
around the cargo terminal. All passengers were quickly whisked
away from the airport and flights were diverted as the gunbattle
unfolded through the night.
"The militants were not able to achieve their target of
hitting the aeroplanes as they were kept engaged by the security
forces, as forces responded very quickly," said a security
source.
He said the militants were highly trained and carried large
backpacks filled with dried fruit and water, suggesting they
were in for a long siege.
The official said all the attackers were wearing similar
running shoes - a trademark feature for Taliban insurgents.
Bearded, gun-toting militants wearing camouflage and simple
trainers are a common fixture of Taliban propaganda videos.
"It would have been much more disastrous if the militants
had reached the main terminal building and taken hostages. There
were hundreds of passengers and staff members present at the
main terminal at the time," the official said.
Two international flights, operated by Emirates and Thai
Airways, were boarding passengers at the time of the attack.
Parts of the terminal were set ablaze but it was unclear if
insurgents had intentionally set it on fire.
Heavy smoke billowed into the sky well into Monday when
officials announced the siege was over and that the airport
would resume operations at 4 p.m. (1100 GMT).
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel)