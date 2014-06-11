(Adds IMU statement, background)
By Syed Raza Hassan
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 11 Cathay Pacific
Airways has cancelled all flights to the Pakistani city of
Karachi from Bangkok following a Taliban raid on the country's
busiest airport this week, as top Pakistani officials debated
how to tackle the escalating violence.
International flights in and out of Karachi have been
suspended twice since Sunday, when gunmen wearing military
uniforms stormed the airport, firing rocket-propelled grenades
in an all-night siege that killed 34 people.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely," Cathay
said in a statement. "Customers are recommended to check flight
status before departing for the airport."
Cathay Pacific shares closed down 0.14 percent at
HK$14.48 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
In Islamabad, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting
with security officials late on Tuesday to discuss how to handle
the crisis as the escalation of violence raised the prospects of
an all-out army campaign against insurgent strongholds.
The Pakistani Taliban, a loose alliance of insurgent groups
united by anti-state Jihadist ideology, said they had carried
out the Karachi attack in response to strikes on their positions
on the Afghan border.
Adding an international dimension to the events, Pakistani
officials said ethnic Uzbek fighters were behind the attack and
a report by a Pakistani monitoring website quoted an Uzbek
commander as claiming responsibility.
"Usman Ghazi, the leader of the Islamic Movement of
Uzbekistan (IMU), claimed responsibility for Sunday's terrorist
attack," said the site, Pakistan Risk.
The IMU is a group allied with the Taliban which has often
carried out attacks alongside it.
"The Uzbek militant group, which has been based in
Pakistan's tribal areas since 2002, describes the attacks as
revenge for Pakistani airstrikes in North Waziristan on May 21
that targeted areas populated by Uzbek and other foreign
militants," Pakistan Risk said.
Earlier, the Taliban's central command also claimed
responsibility for the attack.
AIR STRIKES
Pakistan's air force has periodically bombed Taliban
hideouts in the ethnic Pashtun belt straddling the border, but
has yet to mount a major ground offensive there.
Security was tight around Karachi airport and the bustling
city of 18 million people remained nervous after the twin
attacks, though life seemed to have returned to normal, with
shops and markets open and people going about daily tasks.
"It looks like the Taliban have taken over the entire
country," said Mohammad Gulfam, who owns an electrical
appliances shop in Karachi.
"What we want is that the army should carry out a big
operation to clear out all the country, so that the public can
get some peace of mind."
The Taliban's goal was to scare off international airlines
from an airport serving Pakistan's economic and financial nerve
centre, said Imtiaz Gul, a security analyst in Islamabad, the
capital.
"They (militants) came with a certain design to take an
aircraft and passengers hostage and create a scene which would
have lasted for many days," Gul added.
"It would have put Pakistan in the international spotlight.
That would have meant that foreigners and foreign airlines
flying to Pakistani should stop doing that."
Sunday's assault all but destroyed prospects for peace talks
between the Taliban and Sharif's government, after months of
failed attempts to engage the al Qaeda-linked militants in
dialogue on how to end years of violence.
The Pakistani Taliban are allied with the Afghan militants
of the same name and share a similar jihadist ideology.
But they operate as a separate entity, focused entirely on
toppling the Pakistani state and establishing strict Islamic
rule in the nuclear-armed nation, whereas the Afghan Taliban are
united by their campaign against invading foreign forces.
