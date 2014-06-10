KARACHI, Pakistan, June 10 All flights in and out of Pakistan's Karachi airport have been suspended following an attack on a nearby academy run by the airport security force, a civil aviation spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Flights at Karachi airport have been suspended until further notice," the spokesman for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said by telephone.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ron Popeski)