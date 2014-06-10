KARACHI, Pakistan, June 10 Pakistani forces cordoned off the area around a Karachi airport academy and searched the neighbourhood for militants after the building came under gunfire earlier in the day, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

"The shooting came from a nearby shanty settlement towards the ASF (Airport Security Force) academy," said a senior police officer. "Police are launching a search operation now."

