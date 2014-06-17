ISLAMABAD, June 17 Pakistani combat aircraft
destroyed a bomb making factory in the tribal region of North
Waziristan and at least 25 militants were killed in a wave of
air strikes, the military said on Tuesday, as part of a major
operation against Taliban insurgents.
Pakistani fighters jets have been bombing Taliban positions
in North Waziristan since Sunday when the army announced it was
sending troops and helicopter gunships to the region to flush
out al Qaeda-linked Jihadists.
"(The) operation in North Waziristan Agency is progressing
as per plan," the army said in a statement.
"The cordon around all terrorists' hideouts including in the
town of Mirali and Miranshah has been further tightened and
reinforced. Last night three terrorists were killed while
fleeing from the cordoned off area in Miranshah."
In its first casualties since the start of the offensive,
at least six Pakistani soldiers were killed on Monday when a
roadside bomb hit an army convoy just north of Miranshah, the
regional capital.
The operation is seen as a response to a deadly militant
attack this month on Pakistan's biggest airport in the port
city.
