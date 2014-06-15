By Haji Mujtaba
MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, June 15 Pakistani fighter
jets pounded suspected Taliban hideouts in the tribal North
Waziristan region on Sunday in response to an audacious attack
on the country's busiest airport a week ago, regional
intelligence sources said.
Nearly 80 militants, mainly ethnic Uzbek fighters, have been
killed in the latest air assault in the region bordering
Afghanistan where some of Pakistan's most feared militants and
al Qaeda commanders are based, sources said.
"Fighter jets targeted militant hideouts in the village of
Dagan near the Pakistani-Afghan border," said one source in the
regional capital of Miranshah.
"An important Uzbek commander, Abdul Rehman, has been killed
in the air strike," he said, adding that Rehman was directly
involved in masterminding the Karachi airport attack.
The account could not be independently verified as
journalist movements are restricted in the region. The Taliban
did not immediately comment on the air strikes.
The army could not be immediately reached for comment.
Uzbeks with the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, a militant
outfit based in North Waziristan, claimed responsibility for
last Sunday's commando-style attack on Karachi airport when a
squad of highly trained militants raided the facility.
The all-night assault all but destroyed prospects of peace
talks with the militants who are fighting to topple the
government in the capital Islamabad and impose a strict
Sharia-based theocracy in the nuclear-armed nation.
After the Karachi attack, in which 38 people were killed,
U.S. drones conducted the first air strikes in Pakistan since
the start of the year, hitting militant positions.
Pakistani air force jets have also been pounding militant
hideouts and there has been increased speculation that the army
is preparing for a major ground and air offensive in the region.
In anticipation of more violence, families have been fleeing
North Waziristan into other parts of Pakistan as an atmosphere
of fear has gripped the mountainous region.
Pakistani authorities also fear that militants themselves
may be fleeing the area too, possibly into neighbouring
Afghanistan, making it harder to kill or capture them.
Officials said a curfew had been imposed in the region and
the army was setting up more checkpoints to improve security.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Gareth Jones)