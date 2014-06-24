By Stephanie Nebehay
| GENEVA, June 24
GENEVA, June 24 About 50,000 Pakistanis have
crossed into eastern Afghanistan to escape air strikes over the
past 10 days and 435,000 have fled within their homeland, which
could fuel the spread of polio as many are not vaccinated, U.N.
agencies said on Tuesday.
Pakistan's military gave residents of North Waziristan until
the end of Monday to leave the remote mountainous region ahead
of a widely anticipated major ground offensive by the army
against Islamist militants.
The local governing shura, or religious leadership in North
Waziristan, has banned polio vaccination for the past two years,
demanding a halt to U.S. drone strikes, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO).
The number of Pakistanis who have fled to Afghanistan since
military operations began on June 15 jumped from 7,000 last
Friday to an estimated 50,000, Dan McNorton of the U.N. refugee
agency told a briefing. Most are in Khost and Paktika provinces.
"There was a temporary halt to military operations, to air
strikes on Sunday ... So that why we have seen the figures rise
particularly quickly in the last couple of days," McNorton said.
Most of the 435,000 displaced within Pakistan are in Bannu,
Lakki Marsat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa
province, but some arrived in Punjab and Balochistan, he said.
The ban on vaccinations in North Waziristan has led to a
"huge outbreak of polio", accounting for 53 of the country's 82
cases recorded so far this year, WHO spokeswoman Sona Bari said.
Last year Pakistan had 93 cases of polio, a crippling
disease that invades the nervous system and can cause
irreversible paralysis within hours. There is no cure but it can
be prevented by immunisation. Children are the most vulnerable.
"So there is a risk that now with the population moving out
(of North Waziristan) that the virus will move out," Bari said.
But the exodus from North Waziristan also represents the
first opportunity to vaccinate these people in two years, she
said, noting that Afghan authorities and Pakistan authorities in
bordering districts were trying to vaccinate those fleeing.
Afghanistan has recorded six cases of polio this year among
a total of 103 polio cases in nine countries, according to the
WHO which spearheads a global campaign to wipe out the disease.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)