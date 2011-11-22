* Former ambassador denies role in scandal
* Issue highlights civilian-military split in Pakistan
* Question of president's role comes to fore
(Adds background on Haqqani, quotes)
By Chris Allbritton
ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 Pakistan's ambassador to
the United States resigned on Tuesday, days after a
Pakistani-American businessman said the envoy was behind a memo
that accused the Pakistani military of plotting a coup in May.
Envoy Husain Haqqani said in a Twitter message that he had
sent his resignation to the prime minister. State television
said his resignation had been accepted.
"I have resigned to bring closure to this meaningless
controversy threatening our fledgling democracy," he said in a
statement released after his resignation.
"I have served Pakistan and Pakistani democracy to the best
of my ability and will continue to do so."
Businessman Mansoor Ijaz, writing in a column in the
Financial Times on Oct 10, said a senior Pakistani diplomat had
asked that a memo be delivered to the Pentagon with a plea for
U.S. help to stave off a military coup in the days after the May
2 U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden.
Ijaz later identified the diplomat as Haqqani.
No evidence has emerged that the military was plotting a
coup and the Pentagon at the time dismissed the memo as not
credible. Haqqani denies involvement in the memo. (r.reuters.com/wes25s)
"I still maintain that I did not conceive, write or
distribute the memo," Haqqani told Reuters shortly after he
resigned. "This is not about the memo," he continued. "This is
about bigger things."
He declined to comment further.
Haqqani's resignation follows a meeting with Pakistan
President Asif Zardari, the nation's powerful army chief General
Ashfaq Kayani and its intelligence head Lieutenant-General Ahmad
Shuja Pasha.
A spokesman for the prime minister's office said Haqqani was
asked to resign and there would be an investigation into the
memo.
Haqqani is a former journalist who covered
Afghanistan's civil war and later wrote a book on the role of
radical Islam and the military in Pakistan.
With his crisp suits and colorful turns of phrase, he has
developed close ties with Washington's top power brokers as
Pakistan's envoy since 2008.
In the past year he has sought to ease tempers in both
capitals and find common ground during an extraordinarily tense
period in U.S.-Pakistani relations that included the bin Laden
raid, the jailing of a CIA contractor, and U.S. accusations that
Pakistan backed a militant attack on the U.S. embassy in Kabul.
He is close to Zardari but estranged from Pakistan's
military.
Tensions between Pakistan's civilian government and military
have bedeviled the nuclear-armed South Asian country for almost
its entire existence, with the military ruling the country for
more than half of its 64-year history after a series of coups.
Haqqani's resignation was seen by many analysts as further
weakening the civilian government, which is already beset by
allegations of corruption and incompetence.
"They (the military) may expect much more from the
government, much more beyond the resignation of Husain Haqqani,
because they see that everybody perceived to be involved in this
affair will be seen as anti-military and by implication
anti-state," said Imtiaz Gul, a security analyst in Islamabad.
Haqqani's successor might include a diplomat with a less
complicated relationship with the military, perhaps Pakistani
Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir or Pakistan's envoy to the
United Nations, Hussain Haroon.
"Whether Pakistan's people or its military will be
represented in DC will become evident when Husain Haqqani's
replacement is announced," Ali Dayan Hasan, representative for
Human Rights Watch in Pakistan, said on Twitter.
Vali Nasr, a former senior State Department official who
worked on Pakistan, said the crux of the affair was not
Haqqani's role but whether Zardari would come to be seen as
having directed the memo, which would imply that the president
had gone outside Pakistan to request urgent assistance against
his own military.
"At what point would the issue escalate to Haqqani was
acting on Zardari's behest? That would really create massive
tension between the military and Zardari."
Nasr said the issue would be unlikely to have a major impact
on the already strained U.S.-Pakistan relationship unless it
seriously weakened or toppled the civilian government.
Ijaz initially said he believed Haqqani was acting under the
authority of Zardari, but later said he was not sure how
involved Zardari was in the affair.
Mark Siegel, a lobbyist who represents the Pakistani
government in Washington, said Zardari called him when the
Financial Times story appeared, asking his law firm to initiate
libel proceedings against the newspaper and against Ijaz.
Siegel advised Zardari against filing a case because he
judged it difficult for a public figure to win a libel case in a
U.S. court.
"He was irate and said the memo was a total fabrication,"
Siegel said. Siegel, who has known Zardari for 25 years, said he
was absolutely certain that Zardari had known nothing about the
memo.
(Additional reporting by Zeeshan Haider, Qasim Nauman and
Augustine Anthony in Islamabad and Missy Ryan in Washington;
Editing by Peter Graff and Jon Hemming)