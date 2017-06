Pakistan Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ISLAMABAD A small parcel mailed to an office of the Pakistani prime minister in October contained a small amount of deadly anthrax spores, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The security team became suspicious of the package," Akram Shahidi, a spokesman for Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani told Reuters. "After lab testing, it was determined that this was anthrax."

There were no reported casualties. The parcel was mailed from the town of Jamshoro in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh.

