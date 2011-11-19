TANGIER, Morocco Nov 19 Pakistan hopes to
lower its costly military expenditure in the next fiscal year to
below the 16 percent it took of the state's budget in the
current 2011-2012 fiscal year, the army's spokesman said on
Saturday.
The cash-strapped country allocated "around $5 billion to
the army's budget" in the current fiscal year, military
spokesman Major-General Athar Abbas told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in the Moroccan city of Tangier.
"That's the equivalent of 16 percent of the state's budget,"
said Athar.
Asked if the percentage figure would increase in the next
fiscal year, Athar said: "Hopefully not because for about five
years, the military budget remained at between 13 percent and 14
percent.
"It was increased only this year because of the environment
of security, and a lot of things that were required by the
paramilitary in particular.
"I don't see the military expenditure taking in more than $5
billion (in the next fiscal year)," he added.
Pakistan government's fiscal year runs from July 1 of the
previous calendar year to end-June of the following year.
The state increased by close to 12 percent the budget for
the military in 2011-2012, in what analysts link to an annual
inflation rate that hovers around 13 percent.
Pakistan's budget targets a budget deficit of 4 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011/12 and an economic growth
of 4.2 percent.
Funds allocated by the government to the Pakistani army
still represent a "very small amount", he said.
"There is a lot of scope of enhancing the revenues of the
government. If they go up by 70 or 80 percent the military
budget will boil down to 10 percent," Athar said.
With one of the world's lowest tax-to-GDP ratio, reaching
around 10 percent, Pakistan is growingly dependent on foreign
funds and loans, even for development projects.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam)