ISLAMABAD Nov 27 Pakistan has chosen career infantry officer Lieutenant-General Raheel Sharif as the new all-powerful army chief, a Defence Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The prime minister has chosen Sharif as the new army chief and the president has signed off on it," the defence official said, declining to be identified, adding an official statement would be released soon. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Nick Macfie)