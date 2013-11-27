(Adds quote, background, details)

By Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD Nov 27 Pakistan on Wednesday named a career infantry officer credited with re-writing the infantry manual as its new all-powerful army chief, a key position as the country fights a Taliban insurgency and increasing Islamist violence.

In a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (no relation) confirmed the appointment of Lieutenant-General Raheel Sharif at a time when tension continues with arch rival India over disputed Kashmir and as the United States seeks Pakistan's help in bringing peace to neighbour Afghanistan.

Sharif is seen as a moderate who views the militant threat inside Pakistan as just as important as the strategic tussle with India.

"Sharif has played a big role in convincing the army that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and assorted militants inside Pakistan are as big a threat (as India)," a retired senior army officer who Sharif has served under told Reuters.

The TTP is a group of Islamist militants in the country's lawless tribal areas next to Afghanistan.

