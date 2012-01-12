ISLAMABAD Jan 12 Pakistan's prime minister has called a meeting of the cabinet's defence committee for Saturday and the army chief will attend, a government official said, in a possible sign of efforts to defuse tension between the government and the military.

A disputed memo allegedly seeking U.S. help in reining in Pakistan's powerful military has plunged relations with the government to their lowest point since a coup in 1999.

