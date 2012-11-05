By Randy Fabi
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Nov 5 Pakistan's army chief warned on
Monday, in a veiled challenge to the Supreme Court, that any
efforts to undermine the military and "draw a wedge" between it
and its citizens would not be tolerated.
Chief Supreme Court Judge Iftikhar Chaudhry ruled last month
that the military must stop interfering in politics, a rare
challenge to Pakistan's powerful generals.
The ruling has stoked tensions between the court and the
military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its
65-year history through coups or from behind the scenes.
"Any effort which wittingly or unwittingly draws a wedge
between the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan undermines the
larger national interest," said General Ashfaq Kayani, in a rare
public statement that did not specifically mention the court or
its judges.
An army official, who wished not to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that Kayani was responding
in part to the Supreme Court judgment.
The October court ruling came in connection with a case
dating back to 1996 in which a retired air marshal filed a
petition against the army for sponsoring a political alliance.
The Supreme Court has asked the federal government to take
necessary steps under the constitution against retired generals
named in the case. However, Pakistan's government has little
sway over generals in the military, which is one of the biggest
in the world.
"While individual mistakes might have been made by all of us
in the country, these should be left to the due process of law,"
Kayani said.
"Let us not pre-judge anyone, be it civilian or a military
person, and extend it, unnecessarily, to undermine respective
institutions."
The long-running standoff between the judiciary and the
U.S.-backed government has fuelled instability in Pakistan, a
nuclear-armed country with a fragile economy that has been
battered by a Taliban insurgency.
In the late 1980s, Pakistan's military Inter-Services
Intelligence agency (ISI) was accused of establishing a
political cell that worked with the presidency to distribute
money to selected politicians in a bid to get them elected.