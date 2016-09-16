PESHAWAR, Pakistan The death toll in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan on Friday rose to 25, a regional official said, with 30 wounded during the attack on a packed mosque.

"A portion of the mosque and veranda collapsed in the blast and fell on worshippers. We are still retrieving bodies and the injured from rubble of the mosque building," Naveed Akbar, deputy administrator of Mohmand Agency, told Reuters.

The attack took place during Friday prayers in the village of Payee Khan, in the Mohmand Agency region of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) bordering Afghanistan.

