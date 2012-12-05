WANA, Pakistan Two suicide bombers rammed their explosives-laden vehicle into the gate of an army base in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least one soldier and wounding eight, security officials said on Wednesday.

The attackers, who drove in from Afghanistan, were stopped before they could get into the camp in the South Waziristan capital of Wana, where thousands of soldiers are stationed, army officials said.

"Security forces intercepted the car and opened fire as it neared the camp. The two men then blew themselves up," said one army official who declined to be identified.

South Waziristan is part of Pakistan's semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The region is dominated by ethnic Pashtun tribes, some of which have sheltered and supported militants over decades of conflict in neighbouring Afghanistan. (Reporting by Hafiz Wazir in Wana, Mehreen Zahra-Malik in Islamabad, and Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)