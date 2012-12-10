Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Four Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight police and local residents, security officials said.
The Pakistan Taliban took responsibility for the attack near Bannu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, close to the border with Afghanistan, a hotbed of insurgency where attacks on security forces are common.
"Three suicide bombers blew themselves up, while one was shot by police before he could blow himself up," an intelligence source said.
A spokesman for the militant group said the bombing was revenge for the killing of the nephew of former leader Baitullah Mehsud last month. Baitullah died in a U.S. drone strike in 2009. (Reporting by Saud Mehsud in DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR, and Mehreen Zahra-Malik in ISLAMABAD; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BERLIN Germany will now deport to Afghanistan only criminals and people it considers a threat, after a bombing in the Afghan capitol of Kabul killed at least 80 people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.