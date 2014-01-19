* Sharif cancels trip to Davos, condemns attack
* At least 20 soldiers killed in bomb blast
* Taliban claim responsibility, vow more attacks
By Saud Mehsud and Haji Mujtaba
DERA ISMAIL KHAN/MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, Jan 19
bomb planted by Taliban insurgents ripped through a vehicle
carrying Pakistani troops on Sunday, killing 20 soldiers and
prompting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to cancel his trip to the
World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos this week.
At least 30 others were wounded as the convoy prepared to
leave the volatile northwestern town of Bannu for nearby North
Waziristan, a lawless, tribal region on the Afghan border where
many al Qaeda-linked militant groups are holed up.
The bold, daylight attack - the biggest on Pakistani
security forces in months - dealt a major blow to the army at a
time when Pakistan is already under strong U.S. pressure to do
more to contain the insurgency on its western frontier.
The army said the bomb had been planted in a civilian
vehicle rented locally in order to transport troops to North
Waziristan. The device exploded as soldiers got inside the car
and prepared to leave.
"With the help of God we claim responsibility for this,"
Pakistani Taliban spokesman Shahidullah Shahid said in a
telephone call from an undisclosed location.
"The army is our enemy. We will carry out many more attacks
like this."
The blast, which was heard all around Bannu, came despite
recent hints by the Taliban that they might be theoretically
open to the idea of peace talks with the government.
And yet attacks continue unabated, a concern to regional
powers already anxious about security as most foreign troops
prepare to leave neighbouring Afghanistan this year.
The group had earlier vowed to step up attacks on security
and government forces after electing a new hardline leader,
Mullah Fazlullah, at the end of last year.
A Pakistani police officer said the blast took place as a
convoy of army troops and paramilitary Frontier Corps was
preparing to leave Bannu, adding that security forces had
cordoned off the area to investigate.
PM CANCELS DAVOS TRIP
Sharif condemned the attack and cancelled his trip to the
Davos gathering which runs from Jan. 22 to 25 and draws
thousands of the world's most influential people.
"Our nation is united against extremism and terrorism and
the sacrifices rendered by our citizens and personnel of law
enforcing agencies will not go in vain," he said in a statement.
Sharif came to power last year promising to step up efforts
to engage the Taliban in peace talks and find a negotiated
solution to years of fighting.
Even though both sides have made tentative overtures towards
negotiations, no meaningful discussions have taken place for
years. The Pakistani Taliban, who are loosely aligned with their
Afghan namesakes, are also deeply fractured, making policy
coordination all the more difficult within the group.
"The fact is that we have neither refused dignified, serious
and meaningful talks in the past, nor will we deny the
importance of negotiations in the future," Azam Tariq, a
Pakistani Taliban spokesman, told Reuters Television on Friday.
"However, let me say that the government has never made any
serious effort to hold talks."
Shadid, the other spokesman, denied the movement had decided
to ditch talks altogether after the death of its previous
leader, Hakimullah Mehsud, in a November drone strike which
enraged the Taliban and hardened its stance against the
government.
"There is a war going on between us and them, and in a war
people get killed. They kill us, we kill them," he said. "But,
even now, if the government can prove its sincerity and its
authority, we are ready for talks."
