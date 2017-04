ISLAMABAD, March 3 At least 10 people, including a judge, were killed in a bomb attack on a court in the centre of the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Monday, police and witnesses said.

A loud explosion was heard in Islamabad followed by bursts of gunfire in a busy central district. Police said at least 30 were wounded. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina and Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Ron Popeski)