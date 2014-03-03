* Rare attack in central Islamabad, 11 dead
* Taliban declared month-long ceasefire over the weekend
* Judge, policeman among those killed, 30 wounded
(Adds details, Taliban statement)
By Maria Golovnina
ISLAMABAD, March 3 Gunmen burst into a court in
a busy shopping area in the heart of Pakistan's capital on
Monday, killing at least 11 people in a suicide-bomb and gun
attack likely to shatter any prospect of meaningful peace talks
with Taliban insurgents.
The Pakistani Taliban, who have declared a month-long
ceasefire to pursue peace talks with the government, immediately
distanced themselves from the attack as well as a separate blast
on the Afghan border which killed two soldiers.
An explosion reverberated in central Islamabad just after 9
a.m., followed by bursts of gunfire. Police said at least 30
were wounded. A judge was among those killed.
"There was a blast, then there was a lot of gunfire. Gunmen
were spraying bullets at everyone," said Faisal Ali, a
businessman who witnessed the attack.
Even as the Taliban declared willingness to talk peace,
almost daily attacks have continued around Pakistan in past
weeks, showing that the central Taliban leadership is not
entirely in control of its operations.
"We have already declared a ceasefire for a month and we
stand by our promise," a Taliban spokesman said.
Bomb attacks are rare in Islamabad, the leafy and hilly seat
of Pakistan's government.
The judge, Rafaqat Awan, was killed on the spot. He had
rejected a petition last year to file a murder case against
former President Perzez Musharraf over his order to storm a
hardline mosque in Islamabad in 2007.
Many radical Islamists hold a grudge against Musharraf over
the storming in which more than 100 people were killed, and any
official seen as obstructing their fight for justice is likely
to be on their hit list.
During Monday's attack, two suicide bombers blew themselves
up outside the courtroom where a hearing had just started,
police said.
Two other attackers were killed in the ensuing gun fight
with police. Police said gunmen fired at random targets in the
area after the initial explosion.
Shortly afterwards, police blocked entry and exit points to
the area, a maze of narrow, dusty streets lined with one-room
shops and offices.
Commandos in camouflage knocked on doors and secured street
corners as they combed the area for more militants. Police
secured the area an hour later and the market resumed normal
operations.
POOLS OF BLOOD
At the court, broken glass and charred human remains
littered the site of the blast at the F8 market area as
residents and police rushed around in bloodstained clothes.
A severed leg lay atop the rubble. Pools of blood and
severed body parts were scattered on the floor of several
offices.
"There is one policeman among the dead," local
police station head constable Mohammad Yousaf told Reuters.
"We also have unconfirmed reports that two lawyers have
died."
The Taliban, a fragmented group consisting of dozens of
smaller bands of militants, said at the weekend they would
observe a one-month ceasefire to try to revive peace talks and
called on all groups to observe it.
Talks broke down last month after a series of attacks and
counter-attacks by the army and insurgents.
Observers say striking a deal with the central leadership
would not stop the violence because many fridge militant groups
operate independently from the central Taliban command.
The Pakistani Taliban, who are fighting to bring down the
Pakistani state, are allied with, but separate from, the Afghan
Taliban. The Afghan Taliban are fighting to expel foreign forces
from Afghanistan and do not fight Pakistani security forces.
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; and Syed Raza
Hassan; Editing by Ron Popeski)