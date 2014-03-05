ISLAMABAD, March 5 A roadside bomb killed at
least three soldiers on Wednesday as militant violence spiralled
across Pakistan despite the government's increasingly futile
efforts to engage the Pakistani Taliban in peace negotiations.
On Monday, gunmen burst into a court killing at least 11
people in a rare suicide-bomb and gun attack in the heart of the
Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
Security officials said three soldiers were killed by a
roadside bomb near the northwestern town of Hangu. No one
immediately claimed responsibility.
The Pakistani Taliban, who have declared a month-long
ceasefire to pursue peace talks with the government, have tried
to distance themselves from recent attacks but continuing
violence shows they are not fully in control of all its various
factions.
A previously unknown group calling itself Ahrar-ul-Hind
claimed responsibility for Monday's attack on the court.
The persistent violence has threatened to shatter any
prospect of meaningful peace talks.
(Reporting By Maria Golovnina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)