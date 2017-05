ISLAMABAD May 13 Gunmen on motorcycles killed 41 people in an attack on a bus in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Wednesday, police told media.

Television channels carried pictures of a pink bus covered in bullet holes and an interview with Police Superintendent Najib Khan who said 41 people had been killed .

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reporting by Saud Mehsud; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)