KARACHI, Pakistan Aug 18 A Pakistani opposition lawmaker was shot and wounded in an attack on Tuesday in the southern port city of Karachi, police said.

Abdul Rashid Godil, a member of the powerful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was attacked while in his car.

"Mr. Rashid has suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He is being treated at a private hospital," Deputy Inspector General Munir Shaikh told Reuters, adding that Rashid's driver was killed in the attack.

The MQM dominates Karachi politics but recently has been targeted by law enforcement over allegations of extortion and violence in Pakistan's largest city. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)