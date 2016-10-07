QUETTA, Pakistan Oct 7 A bomb killed at least three people on a train in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province on Friday, the railways minister said, as media reported 16 people were wounded.

"Three innocent people have been killed in this attack," said Khwaja Saad Rafique, addressing reporters outside parliament in the capital Islamabad. He said it was a bomb.

No group had claimed responsibility for the explosion near the town of Mach, about 65 km (40 miles) southeast of the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta. In the past, ethnic Baluch rebel forces have targeted transport infrastructure in the province. (Reporting by Gul Yusufzai; Writing by Asad Hashim; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Nick Macfie)