QUETTA, Pakistan Oct 7 A bomb killed at least
three people on a train in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan
province on Friday, the railways minister said, as media
reported 16 people were wounded.
"Three innocent people have been killed in this attack,"
said Khwaja Saad Rafique, addressing reporters outside
parliament in the capital Islamabad. He said it was a bomb.
No group had claimed responsibility for the explosion near
the town of Mach, about 65 km (40 miles) southeast of the
Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta. In the past, ethnic
Baluch rebel forces have targeted transport infrastructure in
the province.
