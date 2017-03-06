By Jibran Ahmed
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 6
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 6 Five Pakistani
soldiers were killed in attacks on northwestern border
checkpoints launched by dozens of militants based in
Afghanistan, Pakistan's military said on Monday, as officials
demanded that the neighbouring country rein in such violence.
Relations between the two countries are tense, and each
routinely accuses the other of doing too little to prevent
Taliban fighters and other militants from operating in its
territory.
"Dozens" of militants from across the border stormed
security posts in Pakistan's Mohmand Agency on Sunday night,
said senior security officials based in the region.
Pakistan's military said 10 militants were killed in the
ensuing exchange of fire and asked Afghan authorities to
strengthen surveillance in border areas.
"Terrorists are common threat and must be denied freedom of
movement/action along the border," the Pakistani army's press
wing said in a statement.
The Afghan government had no immediate response to the
Pakistani statements.
A Taliban faction claimed responsibility for the raid,
saying it was part of a campaign launched last month to target
"enemies of Islam" across Pakistan.
Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a splinter
faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility in a
telephone call to Reuters.
Only five of its fighters were wounded and none were killed
in the attack, the Taliban faction said, however.
Pakistan summoned the deputy head of the Afghan embassy in
Islamabad to protest against the raid, the Foreign Office said
on Monday, urging Afghanistan to crack down on militants
operating on its side of the border.
Pakistan has blamed a series of attacks last month that
killed more than 130 people on Pakistani militants taking
shelter across the border in Afghanistan.
In response, Islamabad shut down border crossings and asked
Kabul to hand over wanted terrorists believed to be hiding on
the Afghan side.
The Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan - a grouping separate from,
but allied with, the Afghan Taliban - has been fighting for
years to overthrow Pakistan's democratically elected government
and impose strict Islamic law on the nation of 190 million.
(Additional reporting by Haji Mujtaba in Miranshah; Writing by
Saad Sayeed; Editing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Clarence
Fernandez)