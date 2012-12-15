By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Dec 15 A Taliban suicide
squad staged an audacious car bomb, rocket and gun attack on the
airport in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Saturday and
Pakistani security officials said at least nine people,
including five attackers, were killed.
The night raid was the biggest assault on a high-profile
military facility since gunmen stormed an air base in the
eastern province of Punjab in August and underscored the
resilience and reach of Pakistan's Taliban insurgency.
"No terrorist has been able to penetrate inside (the air
field)," Group Captain Tariq Mahmood, a spokesman for the
Pakistan Air Force, said in a statement. "Security forces were
fully alert and are in control of the situation."
A squad of attackers wearing suicide-vests began the attack
by ramming an explosives-laden vehicle into a boundary wall
before trading fire with security forces for more than 30
minutes. Three rockets slammed into a nearby residential area.
Health and police officials said at least four civilians had
been killed and 45 wounded in the flurry of blasts and gunshots.
Authorities sealed off access to the airport during the
attack and suspended flights, leaving passengers and staff
facing tense minutes waiting to see whether the militants would
succeed in fighting their way into the complex.
Pakistan's army rushed reinforcements to the aid of guards
battling the attackers, all five of whom were killed, security
sources said.
"We have repulsed the attack on the airport, everything is
now under control," said a military official.
The militants seemed to have had less success than a similar
suicide squad who managed to break into the Minhas air base at
Kamra in central Punjab in August by scaling a wall topped with
barbed wire then battling security forces for hours.
The gritty streets of Peshawar, the gateway to Pakistan's
tribal belt on the border with Afghanistan, have often been
shaken by bomb attacks and shootings, but residents said this
was the first significant raid on the heavily guarded airport.
The airfield complex serves both commercial flights and
military aircraft, including helicopter gunships and warplanes
used to strafe and bomb Taliban targets in the tribal areas.
TALIBAN
Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said the movement had
sent 10 suicide bombers to attack the airport, double the number
of attackers reported by security forces.
"Our target was the Pakistani Air Force base, not the
Peshawar airport," Ehsan said by telephone from an undisclosed
location.
The Pakistani Taliban has repeatedly sent small teams of
gunmen on suicide missions to attack military installations to
undermine confidence in the army.
The heavily guarded airport complex lies near a sprawling
complex of barracks and military facilities and the University
Town residential neighbourhood, where the rockets hit.
"University Town feels like a war zone. Heavy firing is
going on," said resident Akbar Khan, while the attack was still
in progress.
Medical staff scrambled to treat wounded civilians, and
warned the death toll could rise.
"An emergency has been declared in the hospital and all the
surgeons have been called," said Umar Ayub, chief executive of
the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar. "All of them suffered
bullet injuries and some of the injured are in critical
condition."
Pakistan's military, which has received billions of dollars
in U.S. military aid, has staged several offensives against
Taliban strongholds in the tribal belt, but the movement has
continued to harry its forces.
Last year, six Taliban gunmen attacked a naval facility in
Pakistan's biggest city, Karachi, to avenge the killing of Osama
bin Laden. At least 10 military personnel were killed.