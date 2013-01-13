MIRANSHAH Pakistan Jan 13 A roadside bomb killed 14 Pakistani soldiers in the northern border region of North Waziristan on Sunday, a day after the Pakistani Taliban leader circulated a leaflet calling for attacks on the military to cease in the area.

Intelligence officials said the explosion occurred on a road about 50 km (30 miles) south of the provincial capital of Miranshah. Twenty-one soldiers were wounded in the attack.

