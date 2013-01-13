(Adds claim of responsibility)
By Haji Mujtaba
MIRANSHAH, Pakistan Jan 13 A roadside bomb
killed as many as 14 Pakistani soldiers in the northern border
region of North Waziristan on Sunday, military officials said, a
day after the Pakistani Taliban leader called for attacks on the
military in the area to stop.
The explosion occurred on a road about 50 km (30 miles)
south of the provincial capital of Miranshah. Twenty-one
soldiers were wounded in the attack, senior army officials said.
A spokesman for the Mujahideen Ansar, a group dominated by
Uzbek fighters, claimed responsibility and told Reuters the
attack was retaliation for the Pakistani army's complicity in
drone strikes. The group is allied to Pakistan Taliban fighters.
Pakistan frequently protest publicly about U.S. drone
strikes but has not taken any legal steps to end them.
On Saturday, Hakimullah Mehsud, the leader of the
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had circulated a leaflet
calling for an end to the Taliban's infrequent attacks on
Pakistani soldiers in North Waziristan.
Thousands of Pakistani soldiers are stationed in North
Waziristan.
The ceasefire did not apply to the rest of the country,
where there are often fierce clashes between the Taliban and
security services.
The mountainous tribal region of North Waziristan along the
Afghan border is a key stronghold of the Taliban and al-Qaeda.
South Waziristan is under the control of the Wazir tribe, who
have a peace deal with the Pakistani military.
It was unclear if the leaflet was related to rumours of
splits in the movement. It called on local and foreign fighters
to unite because "the enemy is trying to divide and rule us".
The Taliban have formed alliances with a number of other
militant groups in North Waziristan who are violently opposed to
the Pakistani state.
Some Taliban commanders are divided over whether the
Pakistani state or NATO forces are their top target.
Those divisions were laid bare in November by an attempted
suicide attack on Mullah Nazir, a top militant commander from
the Wazir tribe in South Waziristan. He had signed a peace deal
with the Pakistani army but supported attacks on NATO forces in
Afghanistan.
The attack was widely believed to be the work of rival Taliban
commanders, and the Wazir tribe ordered Hakimullah Mehsud's
tribe out of their lands.
Mullah Nazir was killed in a drone strike this month and it
is unclear if his successor will continue his policies, or what
relationship the Wazir tribe will have with the Mehsud tribe.
Pakistani army officials have also told Reuters that there
are tensions between Mehsud and his deputy. The two men recently
appeared together in a video to deny the allegations.
The decision to halt attacks against the Pakistani army in
North Waziristan could signal the Pakistani Taliban's intention
to help the Afghan Taliban fight U.S.-led NATO forces in the
neighbouring country, or focus more closely on attacking Western
targets inside Pakistan.
Or it could be more specifically aimed at unifying local
factions. Mehsud's statement specifically addressed both foreign
fighters and local Taliban.
(Additional reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dear Ismail Khan and
Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing
by Jeremy Laurence)