MULTAN, July 24 A series of blasts and gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 40 in an attack on the offices of the Pakistani intelligence agency and other security forces in the southern town of Sukkur on Wednesday evening, police officials said.

Up to 10 gunmen attacked the heavily guarded compound and detonated four bombs, said Masood Bangash, the deputy superintendent of police in Sukkur.

He said the local offices of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Pakistani military intelligence force, seemed to be the main target. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams)