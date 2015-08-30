By Saleem Shahid
| QUETTA, Pakistan
QUETTA, Pakistan Aug 30 Gunmen stormed a remote
airport in troubled southwestern Pakistan before dawn on Sunday,
killing two engineers and destroying the facility's radar
system, authorities said.
No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the
attack on Jewani airport in Balochistan province, which is
fighting separatist insurgents as well as various other
militants.
About a dozen armed men on motorcycles were involved in the
attack, said provincial government spokesman Jan Muhammad
Buledi. "They entered the control room at about 3:30 a.m. and
set it on fire," said a senior police official in the province.
He said one man was killed, one wounded and a third engineer
was abducted.
The body of the abducted engineer was later found in nearby
mountains on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Flights have not been running to Jewani airport since
Pakistan International Airlines, the state carrier, suspended
service several years ago.
However, a staff of civil aviation workers continued to
maintain the airport's radar and navigational systems.
Last year, Pakistani Taliban fighters staged a stunning
attack on the international airport in Karachi, Pakistan's
largest city, killing 34 people in a five-hour battle before
authorities killed the militants.
