By Saleem Shahid
QUETTA, Pakistan Aug 30 Gunmen stormed a remote
airport in troubled southwestern Pakistan before dawn on Sunday,
killing two engineers and destroying the facility's radar
system, authorities said.
No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the
attack on Jewani airport in Balochistan province, which is
fighting separatist insurgents as well as various other
militants.
The airport is in the province's Gwadar district, home to a
strategic port of the same name that is key to a planned $46
billion China-Pakistan economic corridor linking the port to
China's far-western Xinjiang district.
About a dozen armed men on motorcycles were involved in the
attack, said provincial government spokesman Jan Muhammad
Buledi.
"They entered the control room at about 3:30 a.m. and set it
on fire," said a senior police official in the province.
He said one man was killed, one wounded and a third engineer
was abducted.
The body of the abducted engineer was later found in nearby
mountains on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Flights have not been running to Jewani airport since
Pakistan International Airlines, the state carrier, suspended
service several years ago.
However, civil aviation workers continued to use airport's
radar and navigational systems to aid aircraft flying over the
area.
An official with the Civil Aviation Authority said later on
Sunday that back-up systems already in place meant there was no
disruption to international air traffic.
Last year, Pakistani Taliban fighters staged a stunning
attack on the international airport in Karachi, Pakistan's
largest city, killing 34 people in a five-hour battle before
authorities killed the militants.
