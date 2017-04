DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Jan 19 At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed on Sunday when an explosion hit an army convoy near the northwestern region of Bannu, intelligence sources said.

At least 20 others were killed. The assault took place after the Pakistani Taliban vowed to increase attacks on security forces following the election of the group's new leader, Mullah Fazlullah, at the end of last year. (Reporting by Saud Mehsud; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)