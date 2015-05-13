CAIRO May 13 The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bus attack in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Wednesday that killed at least 43 people.

"Thanks to God 43 apostates were killed and close to 30 others were wounded in an attack by the soldiers of Islamic State on a bus carrying people of the Shi'ite Ismaili sect ... in Karachi," said a statement by the group that was circulated on Twitter by supporters. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams)