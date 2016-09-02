Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Friday claimed responsibility for twin bombs at a court that killed at least 12 people in the country's northwest, just hours after another attack by the group in the same region killed two others.
The group's spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, promised more attacks in a statement sent to Reuters.
"We appeal to civilians to remain away from law enforcement installations and these un-Islamic courts. We will target them more," he said.
(Reporting by Saud Mehsud. Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.