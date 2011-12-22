ISLAMABAD Pakistani military on Thursday rejected the conclusions of a U.S. investigation into a NATO airstrike that killed two dozen Pakistani soldiers last month along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

U.S. officials, unveiling the results of their investigation into the November 25-26 incident that has enraged Pakistanis, said both sides were to blame and said the soldiers' deaths were partly rooted in miscommunication and misunderstandings.

Pakistani army spokesman Major General Athar Abbas said Pakistan does not agree with the U.S findings because they are "short on facts."

